Drone used on wildfire in Yellowstone National Park

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A drone assisted crews with a wildfire in the northwestern corner of Yellowstone National Park.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports an unmanned aircraft system was used Monday on the fire, which has burned more than three square miles (nearly eight square kilometers) in the park and on the Lee Metcalf Wilderness south of Big Sky.

Fire spokesman Jeff Gildehaus says it was the first drone to be used on fires in both Yellowstone National Park and the Custer Gallatin National Forest.

Gildehaus says the drone took photos, mapped the perimeter and took infrared data showing the fire's hottest spots, all work usually done by manned aircrafts.

Gildehaus says the drone reduces firefighters' exposure to hazards.

