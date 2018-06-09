https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/Drivers-see-prices-at-the-pump-dip-in-New-Jersey-12980887.php
Drivers see prices at the pump dip in New Jersey
Updated 9:31 am, Saturday, June 9, 2018
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Drivers are seeing prices dip at the pump in New Jersey due to an unexpected increase in crude oil supplies and an increase in East Coast gasoline stocks.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state on Friday was $2.97, down four cents from last week. Motorists were paying $2.39 for gas in New Jersey at this time last year.
The national average gas price Friday was $2.93 a gallon, down three cents from last week and also higher than the national average a year ago, when motorists were paying $2.36.
Analysts say crude oil prices have settled under $70 per barrel since the Memorial Day weekend, but gas prices aren't expected to drop more significantly this summer.
