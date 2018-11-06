Driver who brought immigrants to Kansas pleads guilty

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 37-year-old man from Mexico has pleaded guilty to unlawfully driving himself and 10 others people who were in the U.S. illegally from Arizona to Kansas.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said Alex They Maya-Dimas pleaded guilty Monday to transporting illegal immigrants.

He admitted he was driving the 10 people when he was stopped in Ford County in May.

The passengers told investigators Maya-Dimas drove them from Arizona to Kansas City.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 24.