https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/Driver-killed-after-crashing-into-building-13691468.php
Driver killed after crashing into building
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say a man has died after his car crashed into a building in Connecticut.
Authorities say the 48-year-old man struck a parked car and then hit the building in Hartford at about 4:45 a.m. Friday.
Police say the man died around 7 a.m. at an area hospital. His name has not been released. No one else was in the car.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Police say it was not connected to a fatal shooting several blocks away.
View Comments