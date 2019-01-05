Donation to benefit northern Kentucky cancer center

EDGEWOOD, Ky. (AP) — An oncologist and his wife are donating $500,000 for a cancer center under construction at St. Elizabeth Edgewood in northern Kentucky.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Dr. Lawrence Brennan and his wife, Karen Enzweiler, made the gift to the St. Elizabeth Foundation.

Enzweiler says the couple dispensed with the idea of making their gift anonymously because they want to inspire others to give.

Brennan, an oncologist for 39 years, practices at St. Elizabeth Cancer Care Medical Oncology. He and Enzweiler have lived in Fort Thomas for 35 years.

St. Elizabeth's $140 million cancer center will put northern Kentucky on the map for innovative personal cancer care.

At the cancer center's August groundbreaking, the St. Elizabeth Foundation announced it has launched a capital campaign to raise $30 million to support the project.

