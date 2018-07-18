'Don't come back': Lawmaker slams Trump after Putin summit

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina state lawmaker and veteran has told President Donald Trump that he's "not worthy to stand on American soil" in the wake of the president's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

News outlets report Rep. Grier Martin posted a tweet Monday tagging Trump that read "don't come back."

The Wake County Democrat served in the U.S. Army Reserves for nearly three decades, including a tour of Afghanistan from 2002-2003. He says he's not subject to U.S. military code forbidding disparaging comments about the president, as he's not on active duty. He says Trump's suggestion that he believed Putin's denial of election interference was disturbing to his generation.

As of Tuesday, his tweet had garnered nearly 7,000 likes. Some of the 240 replies called for legislative action against the president, while others rebuked Martin.