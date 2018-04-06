Domestic dispute ends in arrest

NEW CANAAN — Christian Pedersen, 24 of Hampton Lane, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Police said they responded to the Hampton Lane address Thursday just before 2 p.m, o a report of a dispute between two of the home’s occupants. An investigation led to Pedersen’s arrest.

Because the arrest was the result of a domestic violence incident, police would not release any details about the incident itself.

Pedersen was released on a promise to appear in state Superior Court on Friday, April 6.