Domestic dispute ends in arrest
Published 9:23 am, Friday, April 6, 2018
NEW CANAAN — Christian Pedersen, 24 of Hampton Lane, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Police said they responded to the Hampton Lane address Thursday just before 2 p.m, o a report of a dispute between two of the home’s occupants. An investigation led to Pedersen’s arrest.
Because the arrest was the result of a domestic violence incident, police would not release any details about the incident itself.
Pedersen was released on a promise to appear in state Superior Court on Friday, April 6.
