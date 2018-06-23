Dog shot by police to stop attack on another dog

NEW CANAAN — While they continue their investigation, police released details Friday of a dog attack that ended with one of the dogs shot dead by an officer.

In a statement Friday, police said they were releasing some information about the June 16 incident because of misinformation being posted on social media.

A New Canaan woman called 911 just before noon, “frantically” stating that her dog was being attacked by another dog in her back yard. During the call, she was screaming for help, according to police. She did not know the dog that was attacking her pet.

The first officer on the scene saw the attacking dog biting and violently shaking the other dog’s neck. The homeowner and a neighbor tried to separate the two dogs by spraying them with water from a garden hose and using a hockey stick, to no avail.

The officer feared the attacking dog would attack the two women, or himself, and used his duty weapon to shoot the dog and stop the attack. The attacking dog died from the gunshot wounds.

The homeowner took her dog to a local veterinarian hospital for treatment.

According to the release, no additional details will be released until the investigation is complete.