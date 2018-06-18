Searchers find body of missing California man at Lake Mohave

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — The body of a California man has been recovered, a day after he disappeared while swimming at the Lake Mohave reservoir on the Colorado River, a National Park Service official said Monday.

Park rangers and police from nearby Bullhead City, Arizona, found the body of the 44-year-old man from San Jose, California, in the Pot Cove area, Lake Mead National Recreation Area spokeswoman Christie Vanover said.

The man's name wasn't immediately made public, pending an examination by the coroner in Mohave County, Arizona.

Vanover said he disappeared in the water a little after 11 a.m. Sunday while swimming in the area southeast of Cottonwood Cove Marina, on the Arizona side of the reservoir formed by Davis Dam.