Diver dies after his group finds him unresponsive in water

ROCKPORT, Mass. (AP) — A Rhode Island man diving in waters off Massachusetts has died.

The Gloucester Daily Times reports that 65-year-old Maximo Arias of Warwick, Rhode Island, was diving with three others near Rockport on Sunday.

Authorities say the group lost track of Arias and that he was unresponsive in the water when they found him.

The boat operator notified the Coast Guard as Arias was removed from the water and brought on board.

Once on shore Arias was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office says no foul play is suspected.

State police will inspect the diving equipment for signs of malfunction that may have caused Arias' death. Authorities say Arias used his own equipment.

