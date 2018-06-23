District attorney hopefuls' forum to be held at Boston jail

BOSTON (AP) — Inmates at a Massachusetts jail will get the chance to talk to the candidates for Boston's next top prosecutor.

The six candidates for Suffolk District Attorney will appear at a unique forum on Tuesday at the Suffolk County House of Correction at South Bay. The forum is being hosted by the Suffolk County Sheriff's Department and the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts.

Inmates and others who work with authorities on re-entry initiatives will get to pepper the candidates with questions.

The candidates for Suffolk County District Attorney are Evandro Carvalho, Linda Champion, Greg Henning, Michael Maloney, Shannon McAuliffe, Rachael Rollins.

One of them will replace longtime District Attorney Dan Conley, who announced in February that he wouldn't seek re-election. The office covers Boston, Chelsea, Revere and Winthrop.