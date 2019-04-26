Distracted driving likely cause in Glendale pedestrian death

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Glendale say a collision that killed a pedestrian was caused by distracted driving.

Authorities on Thursday said further investigation indicates that 52-year-old Gregory Allan Sebion had been distracted just before the incident.

Police say Shelia Louise Cooper was crossing the street Tuesday night near 59th Avenue and McLellan Road. She was outside a marked crosswalk and traffic had stopped in the road for her.

Police say Sebion swerved to avoid hitting the other cars and ended up hitting Cooper.

She was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

Sebion stayed at the scene.

Investigators say he showed no signs of being under the influence.

The investigation into whether Sebion will be charged is ongoing.