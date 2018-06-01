Disqualified candidate's signs appear over the border in NH

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Supporters of a U.S. Senate candidate who was disqualified from the Republican primary election in Maine are apparently unloading campaign signs in neighboring New Hampshire.

Signs with Max Linn's name and the slogan "Trump strong" have appeared in Dover, New Hampshire.

The Portland Press Herald reports that New Hampshire officials are not amused. They say he's violating the law with the placement of the signs and the fact he's not running for office in New Hampshire. Officials said the signs must be removed within 24 hours.

Linn was booted from the Republican primary on June 12 after election officials determined his nomination petition contained fraudulent signatures. Any ballots cast for disqualified candidates will be counted as blanks.

___

Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com