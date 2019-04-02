Disgruntled ex-state employee sent fake Facebook message

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former West Virginia state employee has pleaded guilty in a case over a fake Facebook message that was intended to discredit and remove from office an administrative law judge in 2017.

News outlets report former state Workers' Compensation Office employee Nancy Lorraine Workman pleaded guilty Monday to one count of misdemeanor harassment by electronic communication device.

Kanawha County prosecutor Chris Krivonyak says Workman created a fake Facebook account in Chief Administrative Law Judge Rebecca Roush's name and sent the message to herself after not getting a promotion. Workman showed the message to human resources, saying Roush sent it in retaliation for a grievance Workman filed against Roush.

Workman was sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to pay restitution for Roush's legal fees.