Director Steven Soderbergh to raise a glass in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The director of "Erin Brockovich" and the "Ocean's" trilogy is in Maine to promote his latest project, and it has nothing to do with Hollywood.

Academy Award-winning director Steven Soderbergh is paying his first visit to the Pine Tree State to promote a spirit he's importing from Bolivia.

Soderbergh tells the Portland Press Herald that he first tried Singani when he was in Bolivia to shoot a movie, and he has spent several years bringing it to the United States.

He's holding a launch party Tuesday in Portland at Little Giant.

Singani is the national spirit of Bolivia and is classified as brandy in the U.S. It's distilled from the white Muscat of Alexandria grape grown in the Andes Mountains.