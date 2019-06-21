Detroit to celebrate grand opening of new skatepark

DETROIT (AP) — A grand opening is scheduled in southwest Detroit for a 15,000-square-foot (1,393-square-meter) skatepark.

Activities begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Riverside Park. Professional skateboarders will give clinics and demonstrations.

The skatepark is part of Riverside's multiyear revitalization which -- so far -- includes basketball courts, soccer fields and a dog park.

Many of the current improvements were paid by revenues from the Detroit International Bridge Co. which provided the city with $3 million in a land exchange agreement. Most of the skatepark's $800,000 cost was covered by the city and a grant through the Ralph C. Wilson and Tony Hawk foundations.

Future park additions will include a sledding hill, amphitheater, walking track, boat launch and splash pad.

Total cost of the work is pegged at $13.2 million.