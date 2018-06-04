https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/Detroit-race-delayed-after-GM-executive-crashes-12965270.php
Detroit race delayed after GM executive crashes pace car
Updated 2:05 pm, Monday, June 4, 2018
Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP
DETROIT (AP) — The start of an IndyCar race in Detroit was delayed when a General Motors executive driving the pace car crashed into a wall.
No one was seriously injured in the crash Sunday. It delayed the race about 30 minutes.
Mark Reuss was driving when the Corvette spun and crashed during a pace lap just before the race's scheduled start time. Team Chevy blamed the weather and track conditions.
Reuss is product development chief for Detroit-based GM. On Facebook, he says he let down his family and GM. He says, "Sorry does not describe it."
A manager with IndyCar, Mark Sandy, was a passenger.
Ryan Hunter-Reay went on to win the race, in his first IndyCar victory since 2015. He says the delay was "no big deal."
