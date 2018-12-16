Detroit Zoo opens new habitat for red pandas, rope bridge

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Zoo has opened a new habitat for red pandas.

The Holtzman Wildlife Foundation Red Panda Forest made its debut this month at the zoo in the Detroit suburb of Royal Oak. It's designed to provide a larger and more stimulating naturalistic environment for the pandas. And it seeks to help teach people more about the animals.

The zoo is home to three red pandas. A $500,000 gift from the Holtzman Wildlife Foundation helped fund the roughly $800,000 project.

The habitat has been expanded and features a flowing stream, a larger pathway through the habitat and misting areas to cool the red pandas in the summer. A new rope bridge extends 80 feet (24 meters) through the trees and provides new views of the animals for zoo visitors.