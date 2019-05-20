Details of Arizona budget deal expected Monday

PHOENIX (AP) — Details of a budget deal Republican legislative leaders reached with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey are expected to become public once rank-and-file members are briefed.

Senate President Karen Fann says four days of negotiations led to the deal that she and House Speaker Rusty Bowers will present to majority Republicans Monday morning. Bowers also confirmed the agreement.

Both on Sunday declined to provide details before briefing their members, who could ask for changes. Bowers and Fann said last week they hoped to introduce budget legislation Monday.

Minority Democrats weren't involved in the negotiations.

The governor proposed an $11.4 billion spending plan in January that mainly devotes a $1 billion surplus to state reserves and education funding.