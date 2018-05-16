Details murky around New Canaan Public Schools Food Services investigation, First Selectman expects prosecution

NEW CANAAN — It isn’t just a who done it it, but the how, why and when remain unanswered in the case of “mishandled” school food funds.

That hasn’t stopped First Selectman Kevin Moynihan from saying the investigation into the possible mismanagement of money by New Canaan Public Schools’ Food Services Department will likely end in a prosecution.

Moynihan made the statement at the May 8 meeting of the Board of Finance, prompted by a question raised by Chairman Todd Lavieri as to whether or not the town’s Audit Committee should be deployed to investigate the issue — the details of which remain murky — further.

“Should we have the Audit Committee... do a review, to get the facts to find out what happened. Was there a governance problem, was there a transparency problem, was there a management problem? Why did this happen?” Lavieri said.

On May 7, New Canaan Public Schools confirmed that an investigation by the New Canaan Police Department was underway into the matter, but declined to comment further. Questions like how much money was mishandled, by whom it may have been mishandled and when (though Moynihan told the Board of Finance that the people involved are gone), and why the mishandling is just now coming to light, remain unanswered.

Moynihan did state that the matter is now in the hands of the Connecticut State’s Attorney office.

Neither New Canaan Chief of Police Leon Krolikowski nor the office of State’s Attorney Richard Colangelo, of the Stamford/Norwalk branch, returned a request for comment.

“I think at the very least we need the audit committee to take a look to see if this is a systemic weakness that can spill over into other items, or is this just a one-off through a mistake,” said Board of Finance member George Blauvelt.

Moynihan said that, as the investigation was ongoing, it was still too soon to engage the Audit Committee/

“I don’t know the facts. The reason we don’t know the facts is because it is a criminal matter at this point in time,” Moynihan said.

Asked if there was a timeline for the investigation, Moynihan said, “hopefully soon.”

“We expect a prosecution, and we’ve been told we have to prosecute. That is delaying any further public disclosure,’ Moynihan said.

