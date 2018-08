In this Aug. 1, 2018 photo, a box full of gunpowder is set out to dry under the sun at the Luna family workshop in Tultepec, Mexico. According to the governmental Mexican Institute of Pyrotechnics, more permits have been issued for the manufacture, storage and sale of fireworks in Tultepec than any other municipality in the State of Mexico, which surrounds the capital on three sides. However there is no record of home workshops that are off the books without no oversight or regulation by authorities, and those can be the most dangerous operations. less