Deputies search for vehicle after body found on side of road

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Thurston County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a missing vehicle after a man was found dead off Old Highway 99.

The 45-year-old man was found dead in the 9000 block the highway at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Olympian reports that the victim's vehicle, a 2007 Ford Mustang, was taken from the scene.

Deputies say the car had a Washington license plate with the number BJV3429.

Sheriff's detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.

