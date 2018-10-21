Deputies identify 2 found dead in trailer north of Belfair

BELFAIR, Wash. (AP) — Authorities are releasing the names of a man and a woman found dead in their trailer north of Belfair.

Mason County Sheriff deputies on Sunday said they were 35-year-old Matthew Bush and 28-year-old Luna Bush. Deputies says found a knife with the bodies.

KOMO reports their six-year-old son found them when he came home from school. He ran to get help from a neighbor. Neighbors say the couple had two other children.

Mason County Deputy Sheriff Ryan Spurling says one of law enforcement's first priorities will be to make sure the children are taken care of. Deputies are investigating the incident.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

