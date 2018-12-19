Departing governor says state must justify any new rules

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republican New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez is ordering state agencies, boards and commissions to provide additional justification for any proposed new rules.

Martinez announced the executive order Tuesday in a news release as she prepares to leave office. For each future proposed rule or rule change, state government entities must fill out a regulatory impact form that includes questions about the costs to affected industries and impact on public health and safety.

It was unclear if Democratic Gov.-elect Michelle Lujan Grisham supports the measure, which she could rescind after taking office Jan. 1.

The executive order from Martinez asserts that the accumulation of regulations over the past several decades has slowed economic growth, reduced employment opportunities and disproportionately harmed low-income households.