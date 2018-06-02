https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/Demolition-explosives-found-at-Sioux-Falls-12962924.php
Demolition explosives found at Sioux Falls construction site
Published 4:30 pm, Saturday, June 2, 2018
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Sioux Falls police bomb squad was called to a construction site after some old demolition explosives were unearthed.
Authorities got a call about suspicious devices on Friday in a construction zone northeast of Interstate 229 and East 26th Street.
Authorities determined the devices were old construction demolition explosives. The bomb squad detonated them early Saturday, making a loud noise, but there was no other damage.
Police say several roads were temporarily shut down but have since reopened.
View Comments