Democrats lose a presidential contender in Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Democrats' potential 2020 field has lost a leading critic of President Donald Trump now that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is out of the running.

Cuomo said Wednesday that only death would stop him from serving a full four years if he wins a third term this fall. The emphatic declaration came during a debate with primary challenger and former "Sex and the City" star Cynthia Nixon.

An outspoken critic of the Republican president, the son of the late Gov. Mario Cuomo was considered a likely presidential candidate. However, he's had some missteps, such as a comment that America "was never that great," a remark he later called "inartful."

Polls and pundits favor other Democrats for president, including Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren or another New Yorker, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.