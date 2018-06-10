Democrats look for 2 more Wisconsin special elections wins
Todd Richmond, Associated Press
Updated 12:07 pm, Sunday, June 10, 2018
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democrats are looking to keep momentum from two big wins this year as they head into a pair of legislative special elections.
The seats opened up when Gov. Scott Walker appointed the incumbents to his administration. Walker, who has warned of a potential "blue wave" this fall, called the elections only when forced by a judge.
Both seats on Tuesday's ballot are in solidly Republican districts. But Democrats already captured a state Senate seat earlier this year in just such a district in far western Wisconsin. And the liberal candidate they backed won a sharply partisan Supreme Court race.