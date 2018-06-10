Democrats look for 2 more Wisconsin special elections wins









Photo: Michael P. King, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 FILE - In this March 2, 2015, file photo, Wisconsin Republican state Rep. Andre Jacque is seen at a labor committee hearing at the State Capitol in Madison, Wis. Jacque faces Democrat Caleb Frostman in a special election in northeastern Wisconsin's 1st Senate District. (Michael P. King/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File) less FILE - In this March 2, 2015, file photo, Wisconsin Republican state Rep. Andre Jacque is seen at a labor committee hearing at the State Capitol in Madison, Wis. Jacque faces Democrat Caleb Frostman in a ... more Photo: Michael P. King, AP Image 2 of 3 Caleb Frostman, Democratic candidate for Wisconsin Senate 1st District, photographed at the Press-Gazette office on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Frostman faces Republican state Rep. Andre Jacque in northeastern Wisconsin’s 1st Senate District. (Adam Wesley/The Post-Crescent via AP) less Caleb Frostman, Democratic candidate for Wisconsin Senate 1st District, photographed at the Press-Gazette office on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Frostman faces Republican state Rep. Andre Jacque ... more Photo: Adam Wesley, AP Image 3 of 3 FILE - In this April 14, 2018, file photo, Wisconsin assembly candidate Ann Groves Lloyd speaks at an event at the offices of Columbia County Democratic Party in Portage, Wis. Lloyd faces Republican Jon Plumer in a special election in south-central Wisconsin's 42nd Assembly District. less FILE - In this April 14, 2018, file photo, Wisconsin assembly candidate Ann Groves Lloyd speaks at an event at the offices of Columbia County Democratic Party in Portage, Wis. Lloyd faces Republican Jon Plumer ... more Photo: Morry Gash, AP Democrats look for 2 more Wisconsin special elections wins 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democrats are looking to keep momentum from two big wins this year as they head into a pair of legislative special elections.

The seats opened up when Gov. Scott Walker appointed the incumbents to his administration. Walker, who has warned of a potential "blue wave" this fall, called the elections only when forced by a judge.

Both seats on Tuesday's ballot are in solidly Republican districts. But Democrats already captured a state Senate seat earlier this year in just such a district in far western Wisconsin. And the liberal candidate they backed won a sharply partisan Supreme Court race.