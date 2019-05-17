Democrats grapple with fully embracing Medicare for All

FILE - In this April 24, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., answers questions during a presidential forum held by She The People on the Texas State University campus in Houston. Sanders has a new foil for the 2020 Democratic presidential primary: former Vice President Joe Biden. Biden has been a declared candidate for fewer than three weeks and already Sanders has emerged as one of his most ardent critics. less FILE - In this April 24, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., answers questions during a presidential forum held by She The People on the Texas State University campus ... more Photo: Michael Wyke, AP Photo: Michael Wyke, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Democrats grapple with fully embracing Medicare for All 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A half-dozen presidential candidates are backing the proposal known as "Medicare for All," which would put the government in charge of most health benefits. But some Democrats they're courting aren't sure that the nation's health care system should be overhauled so dramatically.

In more than two dozen interviews across three early-voting states, most Democratic voters told The Associated Press that they're open to a more incremental approach toward single-payer health care. That's largely in line with candidates who support Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' single-payer health care bill but also smaller steps to get there.

Only Sanders, the author of the Senate's Medicare for All bill, is solely focused on single-payer as a way to "fully solve the health care crisis." His team sees that adding to his progressive bona fides.