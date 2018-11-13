Democratic state senator-elect's residency questioned

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Republicans are challenging a Democrat's election to the New Hampshire state Senate, saying he doesn't meet the seven-year residency requirement.

District 23 Republican Sen. Bill Gannon lost to Democrat Jon Morgan by 106 votes. In addition to seeking a recount, Gannon is asking the state Ballot Law Commission to review how long Morgan has lived in the state. The New Hampshire Constitution requires state senators to be inhabitants of the state for seven years preceding the election.

Morgan told WMUR-TV that he has tax and voter registration records from September 2011 to prove he met the requirement. Republicans argue that he didn't meet it before the primary.

The commission will take up the issue on Nov. 26, but because Morgan hasn't taken office, the Senate may have the final say.