Democratic hopefuls demur on pursuing Trump post-White House

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks at the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority South Central Regional Conference in New Orleans, Friday, April 19, 2019.

AMHERST, N.H. (AP) — Some Democratic presidential candidates aren't saying whether they'd re-open investigations into President Donald Trump if they were to defeat him in 2020.

Their fellow 2020 challenger, Elizabeth Warren, and some other liberals have increased the pressure on Democratic leaders to pursue impeachment following the release of a redacted version of the Mueller report.

Candidates Kamala Harris, Cory Booker and Pete Buttigieg (BOO'-tuh-juhj) are taking a wait-and-see attitude.

A voter attending a house party for Warren in New Hampshire on Saturday thanked her for calling for impeachment. However, some Democratic voters are wary of how impeachment could embolden Trump supporters.