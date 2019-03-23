Democratic demands set up battle over Mueller report

In this image made from video, Sen. Charles Schumer, D-NY, addresses the media in New York, Friday, March 22, 2019. Schumer called the news conference after special counsel Robert Mueller released the final report on the Russia Investigation to Attorney General William Barr earlier in the day. less In this image made from video, Sen. Charles Schumer, D-NY, addresses the media in New York, Friday, March 22, 2019. Schumer called the news conference after special counsel Robert Mueller released the final ... more Photo: David R. Martin, AP Photo: David R. Martin, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Democratic demands set up battle over Mueller report 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional Democrats are calling for special counsel Robert Mueller's report on the Russia investigation to be fully released, including the underlying evidence. They are threatening subpoenas if it is not.

The demands are setting up a potential tug of war between congressional Democrats and President Donald Trump's administration that federal judges might eventually have to referee.

Mueller turned over his long-awaited report to Attorney General William Barr on Friday.

Six Democratic House committee chairmen wrote in a letter to Barr later Friday that if Mueller has any reason to believe Trump "has engaged in criminal or other serious misconduct," the Justice Department should not conceal it.

It's unclear what Mueller has found related to the president. Barr said Mueller's conclusions could be released over the weekend.