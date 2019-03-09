Democratic candidate Warren sets televised Mississippi forum

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Democratic presidential hopeful is planning a televised forum from Mississippi.

Jackson State University says U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts will participate in a March 18 forum that will be televised on CNN.

The Clarion Ledger reports CNN Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper will moderate the event. It's planned as part of a Warren campaign swing through the Deep South.

Jackson State President William Bynum Jr. says the 7,300-student university isn't endorsing Warren.

The 69-year-old Democrat announced her run for president last month. She's already made a swing through South Carolina, which hosts the earliest southern presidential primary, as well as Georgia.

Democratic hopefuls Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California visited Mississippi last year to support Democrat Mike Espy's unsuccessful bid for U.S. Senate.

