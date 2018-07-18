Democratic PAC slams Hawley again over claims against donor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A new attack ad by a Democratic political action committee claims Republican Missouri Senate candidate Josh Hawley "thinks he can get away with anything."

The Senate Majority PAC ad launched Wednesday notes he received about $4.5 million from businessman David Humphreys and his family for Hawley's attorney general campaign. A narrator says Hawley later "refused to investigate" allegations of corruption related to Humphreys.

Humphreys donated $100,000 to a state Senate leader's campaign after the lawmaker proposed legislation that might have helped Humphreys' business, although the donation also came shortly before new campaign finance limits took effect.

The lawmaker and Humphreys have both denied wrongdoing. Hawley has said his office doesn't have initial jurisdiction to press charges. A press release from Hawley's campaign says claims in the new ad are false.