Democrat says late Arizona budget addition targets teachers

Two Republican holdouts on a proposed Arizona state budget, Senators Paul Boyer, left, and J.D. Mesnard confer on the Senate floor during a break in the action in Phoenix, Ariz., Friday, May 24, 2019. Republicans who control the state legislature are trying to wrangle enough support from holdouts like Boyer and Mesnard to pass the deal the $11.8 billion state budget package they negotiated with GOP Gov. Doug Ducey. Arizona House lawmakers worked into the early morning Friday to pass several bills that are part of the state budget before calling it a night while the Senate took the night off because it lacked the votes to enact budget legislation. less Two Republican holdouts on a proposed Arizona state budget, Senators Paul Boyer, left, and J.D. Mesnard confer on the Senate floor during a break in the action in Phoenix, Ariz., Friday, May 24, 2019. ... more Photo: Bob Christie, AP Photo: Bob Christie, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Democrat says late Arizona budget addition targets teachers 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

PHOENIX (AP) — A Democratic lawmaker says an overnight addition to Arizona budget legislation could lead to harassment of teachers.

One of dozens of budget items adopted early Saturday would require the attorney general to forward to the governor and legislative leaders any complaints about the use of school resources to influence an election.

Democratic Rep. Kelli Butler says that "seems like a way to threaten, harass teachers." She worries teachers will be targeted for wearing red after last year's "red for ed" protests.

The attorney general is charged with investigating complaints about the misuse of school resources for politics. Butler says automatically forwarding those complaints to the Legislature and governor is worrisome.

Lawmakers are considering separate legislation to fine or otherwise punish teachers for getting too political in the classroom.