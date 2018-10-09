Democrat, Republican in closely watched NJ House to debate

OGDENSBURG, N.J. (AP) — The Republican and Democratic candidates in New Jersey's closely watched 11th District are set to square off in their first debate.

Democrat Mikie Sherrill and Republican Assemblyman Jay Webber are set to meet Tuesday in a debate at the Ogdensburg Historical Society in rural Sussex County.

Northern New Jersey's 11th District is one of the most watched House races in the country since Republican incumbent Rodney Frelinghuysen is retiring.

Republicans have a voter registration edge over Democrats, but Sherrill has held a slight lead in polls and has a fundraising advantage.

She's a former prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Jersey, and served as a helicopter pilot in the Navy.

Webber, an attorney and state lawmaker, recently was endorsed by President Donald Trump, who called him "outstanding."