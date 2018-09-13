Delaware reports fifth human case of West Nile virus

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware health official say they have confirmed another human case of West Nile virus, marking the state's fifth case this year.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports this case involving a 57-year-old New Castle County man makes this Delaware's highest number of confirmed cases since 2015.

Officials says the man's case still is awaiting confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Officials confirmed this year's first Delawarean case of the virus in early August.

West Nile is carried by mosquitoes and can lead to serious illness and even death. There are no human vaccines for the virus. Many infected people never show symptoms, which include but aren't limited to rashes and swollen lymph nodes.

Officials advise removing standing water and wearing bug repellent to avoid mosquito bites.

