Defense asks for priest's release on abuse charges

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A defense attorney for a Rapid City priest accused of sexual abuse has asked a judge to release the defendant to the supervision of Catholic diocese at Casa Maria.

But, prosecutors Tuesday objected to the release and asked the judge to continue John Praveen's $100,000 bond. Defense attorney John Murphy says Praveen would be monitored at the diocese property near Piedmont for retired priests.

The 38-year-old priest is accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old child. KOTA-TV reports Deputy State's Attorney Kelsey Weber says Praveen presents a flight risk because he has few ties to the community. Seventh Circuit Judge Robert Mandel did not immediately rule on the defense request.

Praveen most recently worked at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City.

