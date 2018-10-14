Debates on tap in governor, US Senate races in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — Debate season is heating up in Massachusetts as Election Day approaches.

On Wednesday, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and his Democratic challenger, former state Secretary of Administration and Finance Jay Gonzalez, will square off in the second of three scheduled debates.

The hour-long session in Boston will air live on WGBH-TV and WGBH-FM, along with public TV station WGBY in Springfield.

Baker and Gonzalez sparred on issues including transportation, taxes and the state police overtime scandal during their first debate last Tuesday.

On Friday, Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and her Republican challenger, Geoff Diehl, will debate at the WBZ-TV studios in Boston. Warren and Diehl, a state representative from Whitman who co-chaired President Donald Trump's Massachusetts campaign, will debate twice more before the Nov. 6 election.