Snow on the mountain peaks near Truckee.
Snow on the mountain peaks near Truckee.
Photo: © 2017 By The California State Archives, A Division Of The Secretary Of State’s Office
Caption: "Eagle Falls -- Lake Tahoe.," c. 1915-1920. Side view of head of Eagle Falls, near Lake Tahoe's Emerald Bay.
“McCarthy Album 04, Photograph 192,” California State Archives Exhibits, accessed December 20, 2017. less
Caption: "Bijou Inn -- Lake Tahoe.," c. 1915-1920. William and Grace McCarthy standing next to automobile near Bijou Inn and store in the Lake Tahoe area.
“McCarthy Album 04, Photograph 195,” California State Archives Exhibits, accessed December 20, 2017. less
Caption: "Bijou Inn -- Lake Tahoe.," c. 1915-1920. William and Grace McCarthy standing next to automobile near Bijou Inn and store in the Lake Tahoe area.
Caption: "Bijou Lake Tahoe," c. 1915-1920. Grace McCarthy standing in front of a small garden with the Bijou Inn in the background.
“McCarthy Album 04, Photograph 199,” California State Archives Exhibits, accessed December 20, 2017. less
Caption: "Bijou Lake Tahoe," c. 1915-1920. Grace McCarthy standing in front of a small garden with the Bijou Inn in the background.
No caption, c. 1915-1920. Two unidentified women swimming in what is likely Lake Tahoe.
“McCarthy Album 04, Photograph 164,” California State Archives Exhibits, accessed December 20, 2017.
No caption, c. 1915-1920. Two unidentified women swimming in what is likely Lake Tahoe.
“McCarthy Album 04, Photograph 164,” California State Archives Exhibits, accessed December 20, 2017.
Caption: "Lake Tahoe.," c. 1915-1920. William and Grace McCarthy in swimsuits on a beach at Lake Tahoe.
“McCarthy Album 04, Photograph 168,” California State Archives Exhibits, accessed December 20, 2017.
Caption: "Lake Tahoe.," c. 1915-1920. William and Grace McCarthy in swimsuits on a beach at Lake Tahoe.
“McCarthy Album 04, Photograph 168,” California State Archives Exhibits, accessed December 20, 2017.
Caption: "Lake Tahoe," c. 1915-1920. Two unidentified women, the same two appearing in 96-07-08-alb04-164, wearing swimsuits, on a beach at Lake Tahoe.
“McCarthy Album 04, Photograph 165,” California State Archives Exhibits, accessed December 20, 2017. less
Caption: "Lake Tahoe," c. 1915-1920. Two unidentified women, the same two appearing in 96-07-08-alb04-164, wearing swimsuits, on a beach at Lake Tahoe.
No caption, c. 1915-1920. Unidentified women standing at a summit point in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, at elevation 7,630 feet. She is standing next to a road sign with directions and distances to Placerville and Lake Tahoe listed.
“McCarthy Album 04, Photograph 168,” California State Archives Exhibits, accessed December 20, 2017. less
No caption, c. 1915-1920. Unidentified women standing at a summit point in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, at elevation 7,630 feet. She is standing next to a road sign with directions and distances to Placerville ... more
Caption: "Lake Tahoe," c. 1915-1920. William and Grace McCarthy posing for a photograph with an unidentified young woman, on a steep hillside in front of pine trees.
“McCarthy Album 04, Photograph 191,” California State Archives Exhibits, accessed December 20, 2017. less
Caption: "Lake Tahoe," c. 1915-1920. William and Grace McCarthy posing for a photograph with an unidentified young woman, on a steep hillside in front of pine trees.
No Caption: c. 1935. Fannette Island is located in Emerald Bay, on the west shore of Lake Tahoe. In 1928, Mrs. Lora Josephine Knight purchased the property encompassing the head of Emerald Bay and Fannette Island. Knight had a summer home built in Scandinavian architectural style and called it Vikingsholm. The stone structure at the top of Fannette island is the "Tea House," built in 1928-1929, at the same time Vikingsholm was built.
“McCarthy Album 10, Photograph 354,” California State Archives Exhibits, accessed December 20, 2017. less
No Caption: c. 1935. Fannette Island is located in Emerald Bay, on the west shore of Lake Tahoe. In 1928, Mrs. Lora Josephine Knight purchased the property encompassing the head of Emerald Bay and Fannette ... more
Caption: "Emerald Bay and Mount Tallac - Lake Tahoe, Calif.," c. 1935.
“McCarthy Album 10, Photograph 351,” California State Archives Exhibits, accessed December 20, 2017.
Caption: "Emerald Bay and Mount Tallac - Lake Tahoe, Calif.," c. 1935.
“McCarthy Album 10, Photograph 351,” California State Archives Exhibits, accessed December 20, 2017.
No Caption: A group of unidentified men standing and seated at a circular bar at the Cal-Neva Lodge, located on the border of California and Nevada, c. 1935.
“McCarthy Album 10, Photograph 352,” California State Archives Exhibits, accessed December 20, 2017. less
No Caption: A group of unidentified men standing and seated at a circular bar at the Cal-Neva Lodge, located on the border of California and Nevada, c. 1935.
Caption: "Summit -- Tahoe, Placerville Highway." William and Grace McCarthy standing in front of a small wood shed, likely along what is now U.S. Route 50 east of Placerville.
“McCarthy Album 04, Photograph 061,” California State Archives Exhibits, accessed December 20, 2017. less
Caption: "Summit -- Tahoe, Placerville Highway." William and Grace McCarthy standing in front of a small wood shed, likely along what is now U.S. Route 50 east of Placerville.
No Caption: William McCarthy holding a fish at Lake Tahoe, California, c. 1935.
“McCarthy Album 10, Photograph 345,” California State Archives Exhibits, accessed December 20, 2017.
No Caption: William McCarthy holding a fish at Lake Tahoe, California, c. 1935.
“McCarthy Album 10, Photograph 345,” California State Archives Exhibits, accessed December 20, 2017.
No Caption: Grace McCarthy wearing a swimsuit and standing on the shore of Lake Tahoe, c. 1935.
“McCarthy Album 10, Photograph 348,” California State Archives Exhibits, accessed December 20, 2017.
No Caption: Grace McCarthy wearing a swimsuit and standing on the shore of Lake Tahoe, c. 1935.
“McCarthy Album 10, Photograph 348,” California State Archives Exhibits, accessed December 20, 2017.
Caption: "Lake Tahoe Beach." Beach scene, with William McCarthy standing on dock in 1927.
“McCarthy Album 04, Photograph 035,” California State Archives Exhibits, accessed December 20, 2017.
Caption: "Lake Tahoe Beach." Beach scene, with William McCarthy standing on dock in 1927.
“McCarthy Album 04, Photograph 035,” California State Archives Exhibits, accessed December 20, 2017.
Caption: "Glenbrook." Main building of Glenbrook Inn, built in 1907 on the eastern shore of Lake Tahoe, in Nevada.
“McCarthy Album 04, Photograph 033,” California State Archives Exhibits, accessed December 20, 2017. less
Caption: "Glenbrook." Main building of Glenbrook Inn, built in 1907 on the eastern shore of Lake Tahoe, in Nevada.
Caption: "Al Tahoe." Main building of Al Tahoe Hotel, located in what is now South Lake Tahoe. The hotel was built in 1907 by Almerin R. Sprauge. 1927.
“McCarthy Album 04, Photograph 031,” California State Archives Exhibits, accessed December 20, 2017. less
Caption: "Al Tahoe." Main building of Al Tahoe Hotel, located in what is now South Lake Tahoe. The hotel was built in 1907 by Almerin R. Sprauge. 1927.
Caption: "Fallen Leaf Lodge." Grace McCarthy standing in front of a resort lodge, likely near Fallen Leaf Lake, just south of Lake Tahoe.
“McCarthy Album 04, Photograph 030,” California State Archives Exhibits, accessed December 20, 2017. less
Caption: "Fallen Leaf Lodge." Grace McCarthy standing in front of a resort lodge, likely near Fallen Leaf Lake, just south of Lake Tahoe.
Caption: "Al Tahoe." Grace McCarthy in driver's seat of automobile, in front of the main building of Al Tahoe Hotel. The hotel was built in 1907 by Almerin R. Sprauge. 1927.
“McCarthy Album 04, Photograph 032,” California State Archives Exhibits, accessed December 20, 2017. less
Caption: "Al Tahoe." Grace McCarthy in driver's seat of automobile, in front of the main building of Al Tahoe Hotel. The hotel was built in 1907 by Almerin R. Sprauge. 1927.
Caption: "Lake Tahoe." Scenic shot of Lake Tahoe and surrounding mountains. 1927.
“McCarthy Album 04, Photograph 024,” California State Archives Exhibits, accessed December 20, 2017.
Caption: "Lake Tahoe." Scenic shot of Lake Tahoe and surrounding mountains. 1927.
“McCarthy Album 04, Photograph 024,” California State Archives Exhibits, accessed December 20, 2017.
Caption: "Tallac." A resort in the area around Mount Tallac, near Lake Tahoe. 1927.
“McCarthy Album 04, Photograph 029,” California State Archives Exhibits, accessed December 20, 2017.
Caption: "Tallac." A resort in the area around Mount Tallac, near Lake Tahoe. 1927.
“McCarthy Album 04, Photograph 029,” California State Archives Exhibits, accessed December 20, 2017.
Caption: "Emerald Bay -- Lake Tahoe." Shows Fannette Island in middle of Emerald Bay, and bay's inlet, along southwestern edge of Lake Tahoe. 1927.
“McCarthy Album 04, Photograph 026,” California State Archives Exhibits, accessed December 20, 2017. less
Caption: "Emerald Bay -- Lake Tahoe." Shows Fannette Island in middle of Emerald Bay, and bay's inlet, along southwestern edge of Lake Tahoe. 1927.
Caption: "Emerald Bay -- Lake Tahoe." Features Fannette Island, a small island in the middle of Emerald Bay, on southwestern edge of Lake Tahoe.
“McCarthy Album 04, Photograph 025,” California State Archives Exhibits, accessed December 20, 2017. less
Caption: "Emerald Bay -- Lake Tahoe." Features Fannette Island, a small island in the middle of Emerald Bay, on southwestern edge of Lake Tahoe.
Caption: "Tahoe Tavern Grounds." Grace McCarthy seated on shaded lounge chair on the grounds of the Tahoe Tavern. 1927.
“McCarthy Album 04, Photograph 018,” California State Archives Exhibits, accessed December 20, 2017. less
Caption: "Tahoe Tavern Grounds." Grace McCarthy seated on shaded lounge chair on the grounds of the Tahoe Tavern. 1927.
Caption: "Emerald Bay." Shows Emerald Bay on the southwestern edge of Lake Tahoe, surrounded by mountains.
“McCarthy Album 04, Photograph 022,” California State Archives Exhibits, accessed December 20, 2017.
Caption: "Emerald Bay." Shows Emerald Bay on the southwestern edge of Lake Tahoe, surrounded by mountains.
“McCarthy Album 04, Photograph 022,” California State Archives Exhibits, accessed December 20, 2017.
Caption: "Tahoe Tavern." Grace McCarthy standing in front of the tavern. 1927.
“McCarthy Album 04, Photograph 017,” California State Archives Exhibits, accessed December 20, 2017.
Caption: "Tahoe Tavern." Grace McCarthy standing in front of the tavern. 1927.
“McCarthy Album 04, Photograph 017,” California State Archives Exhibits, accessed December 20, 2017.
Caption: "Mountain Scene -- Lake Tahoe." Mountains in background, lake in foreground.
“McCarthy Album 04, Photograph 021,” California State Archives Exhibits, accessed December 20, 2017.
Caption: "Mountain Scene -- Lake Tahoe." Mountains in background, lake in foreground.
“McCarthy Album 04, Photograph 021,” California State Archives Exhibits, accessed December 20, 2017.
Caption: "Kingsbury Grade -- Nevada." Shows a hairpin turn on the Kingsbury Grade in Douglas County, Nevada. Now part of Nevada State Route 207, the road intersects U.S. Highway 50 near the southeastern corner of Lake Tahoe. 1927.
“McCarthy Album 04, Photograph 046,” California State Archives Exhibits, accessed December 20, 2017. less
Caption: "Mary." Elderly woman with shawl and metal pail standing in front of fence.
“McCarthy Album 04, Photograph 036,” California State Archives Exhibits, accessed December 20, 2017.
Caption: "Mary." Elderly woman with shawl and metal pail standing in front of fence.
“McCarthy Album 04, Photograph 036,” California State Archives Exhibits, accessed December 20, 2017.
SIERRA CITY, Calif. (AP) — The debate over snowmobile access in the 1,250-square-mile (3,238-square-kilometer) Tahoe National Forest has turned ugly.
The Reno Gazette-Journal reported last week that the emails, social media posts and online comments with foul and abusive language prompted Forest Service officials to disable a portion of an online comment system.
Tahoe National Forest Supervisor Eli Ilano says he has never seen anything like this.
Supporters of the proposal pushing for more restrictions in the area have been the targets of the online abuse.
Officials fear the hostility in the comments section might deter the public from sharing their input on the Tahoe National Forest Over-Snow Vehicle Use Designation plan.
The five-county area that the forest spans has more than 3,500 registered snowmobiles.
Information from: Reno Gazette-Journal, http://www.rgj.com