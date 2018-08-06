Death of man during boating accident investigated

LEECHBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say the death of a man during a boating accident in a western Pennsylvania river is under investigation.

The state Fish and Boat Commission is investigating the death of 57-year-old Jeffrey Krowchak on Sunday afternoon.

Col. Corey Britcher told the Valley News Dispatch that Krowchak was on the Allegheny River in Gilpin when witnesses said he lost control of the boat in rough water.

The Ligonier resident was pulled from the water by other boaters who began CPR. He was pronounced dead at Allegheny Valley Hospital.

Britcher said officials don't know the exact type of boat, but witnesses described it as a "racing type of watercraft."

The Allegheny County coroner's office said Krowchak died of blunt impact injury to the head, neck and torso. His death was ruled accidental.