Deal reached to keep Millstone open for another 10 years

WATERFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials say Dominion Energy and the state's two major electric utility companies have reached an agreement to keep the Millstone nuclear power plant complex open for the next decade.

Dominion, which owns the plant, has signaled that Millstone could close in 2023 if a long-term power contract with Eversource and United Illuminating wasn't reached Friday. The contract is for nine million megawatt hours per year.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont says the loss of Millstone "would have been catastrophic for our state and our region," exposing New England to a nearly 25 percent increase in carbon emissions, increased risk of rolling blackouts and billions in power replacement costs.

He says more than 1,500 jobs were also at risk.

The agreement awaits a review by Connecticut's Public Utilities Regulatory Authority.