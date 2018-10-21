Deadwood mayor, state Rep. Chuck Turbiville dies at 75

DEADWOOD, S.D. (AP) — Deadwood mayor and South Dakota Republican state Rep. Chuck Turbiville has died. He was 75.

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office says Turbiville died early Saturday in his home of a probable stroke.

Turbiville was Deadwood's mayor for six years. He served 10 years in the Legislature and was seeking re-election next month.

He told the Black Hills Pioneer in an email Friday that he wanted "to make South Dakota a safe and enjoyable place to raise our children."

Gov. Dennis Daugaard called Turbiville "a true gentlemen" who "made every visit to Deadwood special."

Daugaard does not plan to appoint a successor to serve the final months of Turbiville's term. Turbiville's name will remain on the ballot. If he is re-elected, the new governor will appoint a replacement.