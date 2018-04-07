Deadline set for applications for Nebraska Supreme Court

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — The deadline for those interested in filling a vacant Nebraska Supreme Court seat to apply is April 19.

The Judicial Nominating Commission will hold a public hearing in the Lincoln County Courthouse in North Platte on May 10 to receive information on candidates to fill the vacancy left by the death of Justice John F. Wright. Wright died March 11 after a long, undisclosed illness.

The public is welcome at the May 10 hearing and may present information concerning high court candidates.

Those interested in applying for the justice seat many obtain a judicial vacancy application package from the Nebraska Judicial Branch website at http://bit.ly/2q0C7MO .