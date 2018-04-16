Deadline in Hanford lawsuit passes without settlement deal

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — A Friday deadline to reach a settlement in a Hanford lawsuit has passed with no deal filed in federal court.

The Department of Justice said it likely will oppose any requests for additional delays in the case to reach an agreement.

The Tri-City Herald reports the Justice Department has accused contractor Washington Closure Hanford of knowingly awarding small business subcontracts to front companies at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation.

Washington Closure and the Department of Justice reached a tentative settlement agreement in the lawsuit around the first of the year.

Federal Judge Sal Mendoza Jr. has granted three delays since January to allow Washington Closure and the department to finalize the settlement agreement.

Washington Closure's contract for environmental cleanup at Hanford expired in 2016 with most work completed.

