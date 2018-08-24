https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/Dead-humpback-whale-found-on-Washington-coast-13179816.php
Dead humpback whale found on Washington coast
SEKIU, Wash. (AP) — A dead humpback whale was discovered floating off shore near Sekiu, Washington, Thursday morning.
KOMO-TV reports that officials with NOAA Fisheries said whale is about 25 to 28-feet long and appeared to be relatively healthy.
They believe the death was recent and said whale had a broken jaw.
A marine biologist from the Makah Tribe is collecting samples from the whale to determine the cause of death.
