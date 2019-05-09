Davenport flood economic toll estimated at $2.5M a month

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A downtown business group says the economic toll from Mississippi River flooding could run as high as $2.5 million a month.

The Quad-City Times reports that the economic impact statement from the Downtown Davenport Partnership doesn't include property damage. The statement is part of an application sent to state and federal officials for assistance. Factors include sales statistics, lost wages and business activity because of inaccessibility.

A temporary flood barrier failed April 30, allow floodwaters to cover several downtown blocks.

The organization's director, Kyle Carter, says federal emergency officials asked the group to "look at the bigger picture, because there's just no way to know instantaneously what that impact is."

Scott County officials are still waiting for federal officials to declare the area a disaster zone.

