Daughter facing charges after mother found buried in yard

LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A daughter of a 74-year-old woman found buried outside her southern Michigan home is facing charges in the case.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports Calhoun County District Court records show an arrest warrant was issued Thursday for the 46-year-old daughter on charges of concealing a death and failing to report the discovery of a body.

The body of Phyllis Lutz of Leroy Township was found in January wrapped in blankets in a 4- to 5-foot-deep hole in an area used as a burn pit. She had last been seen in September. The daughter lived with her.

Leroy Township is in Calhoun County, southeast of Grand Rapids.

