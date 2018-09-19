Darien cyclist charged with breach of peace

NEW CANAAN — A cyclist was charged with breach of peace after confronting a driver who, she claimed, had almost hit her.

Police were sent to Fjord Fish Market parking lot on East Avenue on Sept. 12 at 5:46 p.m. on a report a cyclist had almost been struck by a vehicle.

Police determined the vehicle had shown its intention to turn right onto East Avenue from Main Street when the turn signal was active and that Adaobi Kurylov, a 37-year-old Darien resident, followed the vehicle into an adjoining parking lot to confront the driver.

Police charged Kurylov with breach of peace. She was scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 20.

This isn’t the first time Kurylov has had bicycle-related problems.

On Dec. 11, 2017, police said Kurylov had been riding her bike down the middle of Hollow Tree Ridge Road when an 82-year-old Darien man allegedly hit her with his vehicle.

Though the man “slammed the brakes,” he still hit Kurylov. When he went to check on her, she allegedly got up off the ground and pushed him down, breaking his hip in the fall.

In September 2017, New Canaan police charged Kurylov with interfering with an officer when she was stopped on her bike and did not allow a car to pass her on the road.

