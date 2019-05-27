Dan Gilbert, in hospital, won't appear at business forum

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit businessman and pro basketball owner Dan Gilbert won't attend an annual Michigan business conference while he recovers from stroke-like symptoms.

Gilbert was supposed to speak Wednesday at the Detroit Regional Chamber's Mackinac Policy Conference on Mackinac Island. Chamber president Sandy Baruah said Monday that Bill Emerson, vice president of Rock Holdings, will fill in.

Rock Holdings is the parent company of Gilbert's Quicken Loans.

The 57-year-old Gilbert, owner of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers, was admitted to a Detroit-area hospital Sunday and described as "recovering comfortably." There was no update Monday from Quicken Loans about his condition.