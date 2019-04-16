Dams still biggest impediment to Atlantic salmon recovery

MYSTIC, Conn. (AP) — Addressing the problems caused by dams is still the biggest challenge facing the recovery of the Atlantic salmon.

That's at the core of a presentation a federal fisheries biologist is scheduled to deliver to a regulatory board on Tuesday in Connecticut. Dan Kircheis of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will be speaking to the New England Fishery Management Council during its meeting in Mystic.

Atlantic salmon were once abundant in U.S. rivers, but now they only return to a handful in Maine. They're on the endangered species list in America. Kircheis will be talking about a recovery strategy for the fish on Tuesday.

The salmon also face fishing pressure off of Greenland, a warming ocean and pollution in rivers. Governments declared 2019 the International Year of the Salmon.